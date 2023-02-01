Peterborough United defender joins Swindon Town after Doncaster Rovers move falls through
A Doncaster Rovers January transfer window target joined their League Two rivals on deadline day after his move to the Eco-Power Stadium fell through.
Peterborough United left-back Joe Tomlinson was a target for Doncaster in the first week of the January transfer window and almost joined the club on loan.
It is understood the 22-year-old had arrived in South Yorkshire ready to sign on loan until the end of the season before a managerial change at Peterborough scuppered the deal.
He returned to Swindon Town for a second spell at the club yesterday.
Tomlinson had been allowed to leave Peterborough by Grant McCann prior to his sacking but his replacement, Darren Ferguson, wanted to make his own judgement before allowing him to leave.
Tomlinson then picked up an injury, while Doncaster turned their attention to targets in other positions.
Discussing his move to the Robins, Swindon’s technical director, Sandro Di Michele, said: “We’re incredibly excited to get Joe back here at Swindon Town.
“He’s a player the fans know really well and will be a key figure in our push towards promotion. Having played here already, he’ll be familiar with his surroundings which is a huge plus.”
Swindon are currently sixth in League Two and welcome Rovers to The County Ground next weekend.
Tomlinson, who could play in that match, said: “I had a great time here at the club previously when I was on loan, and being a Swindon boy growing up supporting them, I had no hesitation to come back once I knew there was interest.”
Doncaster signed five players in the January transfer window, with four more leaving the club.