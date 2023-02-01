Peterborough United left-back Joe Tomlinson was a target for Doncaster in the first week of the January transfer window and almost joined the club on loan.

It is understood the 22-year-old had arrived in South Yorkshire ready to sign on loan until the end of the season before a managerial change at Peterborough scuppered the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to Swindon Town for a second spell at the club yesterday.

Joe Tomlinson (right) in action for Peterborough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tomlinson then picked up an injury, while Doncaster turned their attention to targets in other positions.

Discussing his move to the Robins, Swindon’s technical director, Sandro Di Michele, said: “We’re incredibly excited to get Joe back here at Swindon Town.

“He’s a player the fans know really well and will be a key figure in our push towards promotion. Having played here already, he’ll be familiar with his surroundings which is a huge plus.”

Swindon are currently sixth in League Two and welcome Rovers to The County Ground next weekend.

Tomlinson, who could play in that match, said: “I had a great time here at the club previously when I was on loan, and being a Swindon boy growing up supporting them, I had no hesitation to come back once I knew there was interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad