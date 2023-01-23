Deal for Doncaster Rovers to sign Peterborough United defender falls through

It is understood Tomlinson had been in South Yorkshire and ready to sign on loan until the end of the season, but a managerial change at Peterborough scuppered the deal.

The Posh sacked former Doncaster boss Grant McCann on 4 January and immediately announced Darren Ferguson, who also had a spell in charge of Rovers, as his successor.

It was Ferguson, now in his fourth spell in charge of the club, who signed Tomlinson from Eastleigh on a three-year deal in 2021.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp is tackled by Joe Tomlinson of Peterborough United. Photo: David Klein/Sportimage.

It is believed he wanted to assess the 22-year-old, who has played six times this season, before deciding whether to allow him to leave.

Tomlinson has since picked up an injury with a return date not yet known, while Doncaster have turned their attention to targets in other positions.

Danny Schofield is prioritising signing a forward and a box-to-box midfielder before January 31.

Tommy Rowe’s imminent return to fitness has also eased concerns over a lack of cover and competition for summer signing James Maxwell at left-back.

Club captain Rowe is expected to be fit by the end of the month.

Lavery, who has scored nine times in 19 games for the crisis-ridden National League side this term, is out of contract this month.

Rovers have brought in three players on loan in the January transfer window, with four players leaving the club on a permanent basis.

