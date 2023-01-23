Deal for Doncaster Rovers to sign Peterborough United defender falls through
A deal to bring Peterborough United left-back Joe Tomlinson to Doncaster Rovers fell through at the eleventh hour, The Free Press can reveal.
It is understood Tomlinson had been in South Yorkshire and ready to sign on loan until the end of the season, but a managerial change at Peterborough scuppered the deal.
The Posh sacked former Doncaster boss Grant McCann on 4 January and immediately announced Darren Ferguson, who also had a spell in charge of Rovers, as his successor.
It was Ferguson, now in his fourth spell in charge of the club, who signed Tomlinson from Eastleigh on a three-year deal in 2021.
It is believed he wanted to assess the 22-year-old, who has played six times this season, before deciding whether to allow him to leave.
Tomlinson has since picked up an injury with a return date not yet known, while Doncaster have turned their attention to targets in other positions.
Danny Schofield is prioritising signing a forward and a box-to-box midfielder before January 31.
Tommy Rowe’s imminent return to fitness has also eased concerns over a lack of cover and competition for summer signing James Maxwell at left-back.
Club captain Rowe is expected to be fit by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Scunthorpe United striker Caolan Lavery is understood to be a transfer target for Doncaster.
Lavery, who has scored nine times in 19 games for the crisis-ridden National League side this term, is out of contract this month.
Rovers have brought in three players on loan in the January transfer window, with four players leaving the club on a permanent basis.
More exits could be possible.