Lavery, who has scored nine times in 19 games for the crisis-ridden National League side this term, is out of contract this month.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield wants to sign another forward in the January transfer window to provide cover and competition for the club’s 11-goal top-scorer George Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Scunthorpe interim manager Michael Nelson said Lavery, 30, has been offered a new contract at Glanford Park.

Caolan Lavery in action for Bradford City (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Lavery has links to South Yorkshire, having played for both Sheffield United and Wednesday earlier in his career, as well as Rotherham United.

He also counts Plymouth Argyle, Walsall, Chesterfield and Bradford City among his other former clubs and has played more than 200 Football League games, scoring 38 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield is also hoping to sign a dynamic central midfielder before January 31.

Scunthorpe are five points from safety at the bottom of the National League, having been served with a winding-up petition from HMRC – an application to close to company down – earlier this month over an unpaid tax bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Peter Swann is trying to sell the club, who were relegated out of the Football League after 72 years last season.

Iron fans invaded the pitch during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home to Woking, reportedly in protest against Swann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio Humberside reports former Notts County owner Alan Hardy is leading a consortium interested in buying Scunthorpe.