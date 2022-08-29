Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the view of Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, who is expected to field a youthful side of his own as he plots plenty of changes while staying within the competition’s rules.

EFL clubs will be fined up to £5,000 if they do not field at least four outfield ‘qualifying players’ – in short, first-team regulars – in their starting XI.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey gives out instructions against Northampton Town.

"We will definitely make a lot of changes and it will be classed as a development squad with some valuable minutes and experience for them,” said McSheffrey, whose side have also been drawn alongside Barnsley and Lincoln City in the group stage.

Only the SMTXtra USA East Stand will be open for home fans with a gate of under 2,000 expected at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The match will also kick off at 7pm.

Amid the team’s strong start to the league season and McSheffrey’s own admission of where his priorities lie this term, he was asked if motivation might be an issue for his troops.

“If that is the case then they won’t be at this club for long,” replied McSheffrey, who was one of almost 75,000 spectators in attendance at Wembley when his former club Coventry City lifted the trophy in 2017.

"They need to be chomping at the bit, we are winning, they want to get in this team, it’s a big game for a lot of players.”

McSheffrey continued: "For a lot of young players that are on our bench and on the periphery – and some youth-team players will get on the bench – it will be the biggest game of their career.”

"I’m not concerned one bit one bit about anyone not being up for the game.”

Jon Taylor could make his first competitive appearance since November against Newcastle but will play no more than 45 minutes, McSheffrey said.

Ben Close won’t be involved, however, after suffering a minor setback in his recovery from injury following IT band surgery.

McSheffrey said: “Like Jon, when he’s back and he’s close to being fully involved, you get a little tweak.