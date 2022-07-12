The EFL has confirmed all its member clubs in the competition will receive a £20,000 participation fee as well as a further £10,000 for each win in the group stage and £5,000 for a draw.

The winners could earn up to £260,000 in prize money.

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadler takes on Doncaster's Charlie Seaman in the Papa John's Trophy last season.

Clubs will also receive money through gate receipts – though average attendances are generally much lower – as well as other matchday income, iFollow passes priced at £10 each and merchandise sales.

An EFL spokesperson said Sky Sports will broadcast games from the semi-final stage onwards next season, for which clubs will receive £20,000.

Sunderland director Charlie Methven claimed the Black Cats made around £1 million from their run to the Papa John’s Trophy final in 2019.

Rovers will begin their group campaign at home to Newcastle United U21s at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.

A trip to the LNER Stadium to play Lincoln City follows on Tuesday, September 20.

Doncaster host Barnsley in their final game in Group E on Tuesday, October 11.

All of the matches will kick-off at 7pm.

The breakdown of prize money in the 2022/23 Papa John’s Trophy is below.

Each EFL club will receive a £20,000 participation fee in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition:

· Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw

· Round Two - £20,000 for a win

· Round Three - £40,000 for a win

· Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win

· Runner-up - £50,000