The EFL has confirmed all its member clubs in the competition will receive a £20,000 participation fee as well as a further £10,000 for each win in the group stage and £5,000 for a draw.
The winners could earn up to £260,000 in prize money.
Clubs will also receive money through gate receipts – though average attendances are generally much lower – as well as other matchday income, iFollow passes priced at £10 each and merchandise sales.
An EFL spokesperson said Sky Sports will broadcast games from the semi-final stage onwards next season, for which clubs will receive £20,000.
Sunderland director Charlie Methven claimed the Black Cats made around £1 million from their run to the Papa John’s Trophy final in 2019.
Rovers will begin their group campaign at home to Newcastle United U21s at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.
A trip to the LNER Stadium to play Lincoln City follows on Tuesday, September 20.
Doncaster host Barnsley in their final game in Group E on Tuesday, October 11.
All of the matches will kick-off at 7pm.
The breakdown of prize money in the 2022/23 Papa John’s Trophy is below.
Each EFL club will receive a £20,000 participation fee in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition:
· Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw
· Round Two - £20,000 for a win
· Round Three - £40,000 for a win
· Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win
· Runner-up - £50,000
· Winner - £100,000