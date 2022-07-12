Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton reveals ambitious goal for next season

The midfielder, now 33, has grown in influence since joining the club on an 18-month deal in January and wore the captain’s armband for the final two games of the 2021/22 campaign in Tommy Rowe’s absence.

He also skippered Rovers in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nuneaton Borough, policing proceedings from the base of midfield.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton.

Discussing his targets for next term, Clayton said: “I want to be the best player in the league.

"I want to be the best player in the team, just like everyone else should want to be the best player in their position and want to try and get out of this league.”

A veteran of more than 450 professional appearances, Clayton earned his one and only career promotion so far with Middlesbrough in the 2015/16 campaign.

His key role in that success saw him named in the Championship Team of the Year and he featured 34 times in the Premier League the following season.

"There’s nothing like gaining a promotion at any level,” added Clayton, who graduated from Manchester City’s fabled academy after being scouted by none other than Rovers’ assistant boss Steve Eyre at the age of eight.

"The main aim for me is to get out of the league with this team and be as good as I can possibly be within it.”

Clayton was singled out for praise by George Miller after he assisted his opening goal in Saturday’s win over Nuneaton.

The pair previously played together at Middlesbrough.