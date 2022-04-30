Oxford United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1 RECAP: Martin earns final day draw for relegated Rovers

Doncaster Rovers bring the curtain down on a miserable campaign at Oxford United (12.30pm).

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:18 pm

Gary McSheffrey’s men hope to follow up last weekend’s win over Burton Albion and at least carry some positive momentum into next season.

Rovers’ relegation to League Two will be confirmed at the final whistle due to their inferior goal difference.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Kassam Stadium.

Kassam Stadium. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

LIVE: Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:24

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:15

MATCH DETAILS

Oxford United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1

Goals: Bodin 23, Martin 67

Oxford: Stevens, McNally, Long, Golding, Williams (O’Donkor 77), Seddon, McGuane, Brannagan, Bodin, Taylor, Browne (Whyte 62). Subs: Eastwood, Brown, Forde, Mousinho, Holland.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Clayton, Bostock, Smith (Gardner 85), Martin, Dodoo, Griffiths (Odubeko 58). Subs: Jones, Younger, John, Galbraith, Barlow.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:24

FULL TIME

There’s the final whistle.

Rovers are relegated to League Two.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:16

86 OFF THE LINE

Golding’s effort from a corner is hacked off the line by Jackson.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:14

85 FREEKICK

Bodin curls a freekick just over the bar from the edge of the box.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:10

80 CHANCE

Jackson lays it back and Odubeko and Dodoo get in each other’s way.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:57

67 GOAL ROVERS!

The corner is played out to Martin who fires home from distance!

Lovely goal.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:57

66 CLOSE

Dodoo is played in but his effort is blocked.

Odubeko then forces a good save from Stevens with a header from Jackson’s cross.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:55

65 CLOSE

Martin with a good long range effort which dips just wide.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:50

60 SAVE

Taylor fires a shot in but it was straight at Mitchell.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:47

58 SUBSTITUTION

Odubeko replaces Griffiths.

