Boss Gary McSheffrey has spoken about the need to trim his squad and discussions are ongoing about the futures of the 13 players whose contracts expire this summer.

Loan players Ben Jackson, Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Josh Martin and Mipo Odubeko will also return to their parent clubs next week.

So who remains under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two? Here we take a look at those players.

1. Jonathan Mitchell Goalkeeper Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle Right back/centre back Photo: AHPIX Ltd Photo Sales

3. Ollie Younger Centre back/right back Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

4. Ro-Shaun Williams Centre back Photo: AHPIX Ltd Photo Sales