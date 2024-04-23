'Outstanding' - Grant McCann's verdict as Doncaster Rovers stretch incredible run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers stormed back against Colchester United to win 4-1. Goals from Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Tom Anderson and Joe Ironside cancelled out an early strike from Jayden Fevrier to seal another emphatic win.

Rovers are now in the heady heights of fifth - a quite unbelievable turnaround. This latest win makes it ten in a row and equals the feat set back in 1946/47. It means a crack at the play-offs is almost guaranteed, with the trip to Gillingham on Saturday the final game of the regular season.

"I'm really proud," McCann told the media post-match. "Conceding early wasn't ideal but the response was outstanding. In the first half it was a bit edgy but second half I felt comfortable and we added a couple more goals.

"We're just enjoying it. Even when we went 1-0 down I knew there's enough in this group to come back. Saturday was a similar sort of feeling, so we're in good form. The boys are playing with freedom and expression so long may that continue."

"We'll enjoy tonight but then get back to the drawing board tomorrow."

McCann had to watch matters from high in the stands, owing to a two-match touchline ban handed down by the FA for his exuberant celebrations in the win over Barrow last weekend.

When asked by the Free Press about what that was like, while assistant Cliff Byrne took control in the dugout, McCann said: "It's actually a good vantage point from up there. I just didn't like it, but I could see everything and our shape.

Grant McCann had to watch his side from the stands. (Pic: Howard Roe).

"It's not for me really but it is what it is. I'm just frustrated at what happened really (against Barrow). All I did was run five yards down the touchline to celebrate with our fans. Their (Barrow) bench ran onto the pitch but not one word was said to them, but it is what it is."