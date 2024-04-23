'Unplayable', 'all-action showing' - Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' thrilling Colchester win

Grant McCann’s side came from behind to seal a thoroughly convincing win – their tenth consecutive victory to match the feat set back in 1946/47. It means they are now fifth in the table with just one game left to play.
Goals from Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Tom Anderson and Joe Ironside sealed a memorable night.
Here’s how we rated the players:
1. Rovers' joy
Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal with Luke Molyneux. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7
Made a good, important save at 2-1 to preserve the lead. Slowed the game at all the right times, frustrating the home supporters. Handling was good. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry 7
Carded in the first half. Got forward plenty and defensively was diligent. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood 7
Played his part in keeping Hopper and Akinde quiet for the most part. Experience was key before the attacking players took centre stage. Photo: HOWARD ROE