'Unplayable', 'all-action showing' - Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers' thrilling Colchester win

Doncaster Rovers are in the play-off places after a thrilling 4-1 win at Colchester United.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 21:49 BST

Grant McCann’s side came from behind to seal a thoroughly convincing win – their tenth consecutive victory to match the feat set back in 1946/47. It means they are now fifth in the table with just one game left to play.

Goals from Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Tom Anderson and Joe Ironside sealed a memorable night.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal with Luke Molyneux.

1. Rovers' joy

Made a good, important save at 2-1 to preserve the lead. Slowed the game at all the right times, frustrating the home supporters. Handling was good.

2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7

Carded in the first half. Got forward plenty and defensively was diligent.

3. Jamie Sterry 7

Played his part in keeping Hopper and Akinde quiet for the most part. Experience was key before the attacking players took centre stage.

4. Richard Wood 7

