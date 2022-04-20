On-loan West Ham United striker Mipo Odubeko hits out at accusation aimed at Doncaster Rovers loan players

Rovers are all but relegated to League Two with two games still to play following a dreadful campaign.

West Ham United striker Odubeko, who scored for the second successive game in Monday’s 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Town, is among of group of loan players at the club including Ethan Galbraith, Matt Smith, Josh Martin and Ben Jackson.

And the 19-year-old has quashed the notion that relegation does not hurt the loanees in the same way it does Rovers’ contracted players.

Mipo Odubeko tries his luck on goal against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"Nobody wants to get relegated,” Odubeko told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I don’t want to get relegated.

"I’m part of Doncaster Rovers. Obviously I do go back to West Ham at the end of the season but it still hurts to get relegated.

“I’ve come here with a task and ambition and obviously I’ve not managed to do that so obviously it does hurt.

"Saying it doesn’t hurt is quite ludicrous to be honest.”

Odubeko, who arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in January, failed to find the net in 13 appearances for Rovers and was granted an extended period of leave away from the club last month when he went on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under 21s.

He broke his duck against Bolton Wanderers on Friday and found the net again with a smart finish against the Shrews.

"That’s two goals in two now,” he said. “I feel confident and I feel confident in the box.

"I feel like that’s what has been missing. I feel like I knew it within myself that once I got the first one the goals would start coming.

"It’s just a shame they had to come so late but that’s football.”

Reflecting on his loan spell, he added: "It’s been a testing one but I wouldn’t really want it any other way.

"I’ve come here to be tested and get games in men’s football and get goals.

"The goals didn’t come but I got the minutes I needed and luckily towards the end I’m enjoying my best football of the season.

"It’s not been the easiest of seasons, I didn’t play for the first half of the season so getting going was the easiest.

"I always take the positives from it and I met a great bunch of lads here.

"There’s a phenomenal bunch of players and you can see the quality in our team. Some of the best players I’ve played with are here.