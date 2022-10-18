Odds slashed on ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield becoming new Doncaster Rovers boss
Odds have been slashed on ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield becoming the new Doncaster Rovers boss.
Schofield dropped to 1/4 favourite to take over with BetVictor as betting odds went live on Tuesday morning and, as of 11am, is currently at 4/5.
The 42-year-old, who was born in Doncaster, was appointed head coach of last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield in July but was sacked last month after one win from nine games in charge.
Most Popular
He reportedly turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league this summer.
As of Tuesday morning, Nigel Adkins was second favourite for the role at 6/1, with Graham Alexander third at 8/1.
David Artell, who is thought to be a contender, is listed at 17/1.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink appears at 25/1 in front of Sol Campbell at 33/1.
Other outsiders include Nathan Rooney, who has held coaching roles at several EFL clubs, and Gateshead boss Mike Williamson.
Doncaster announced Gary McSheffrey had been sacked on Monday.