Schofield dropped to 1/4 favourite to take over with BetVictor as betting odds went live on Tuesday morning and, as of 11am, is currently at 4/5.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Doncaster, was appointed head coach of last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield in July but was sacked last month after one win from nine games in charge.

Danny Schofield while in charge of Huddersfield Town (photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images).

He reportedly turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league this summer.

As of Tuesday morning, Nigel Adkins was second favourite for the role at 6/1, with Graham Alexander third at 8/1.

David Artell, who is thought to be a contender, is listed at 17/1.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink appears at 25/1 in front of Sol Campbell at 33/1.

Other outsiders include Nathan Rooney, who has held coaching roles at several EFL clubs, and Gateshead boss Mike Williamson.