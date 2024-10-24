'Obvious threat' - Doncaster Rovers given Bradford City lowdown ahead of derby clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to West Yorkshire this weekend, to take on Bradford City. Ahead of the game at Valley Parade, we got the inside track on the Bantams from Simon Parker of the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: City are in their sixth season at this level now. Do the fans sense this is the year they finally go up?

SP: It took them six attempts to scramble out last time under Phil Parkinson in 2013 so there is a hope that history will repeat itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure builds with each season played in League Two but performances have been steady so far and I don’t think there is anyone in this division to be fearful of this time.

Q: How would you assess the season so far and any stand-out moments?

SP: Injuries have City hard – particularly at centre-half where they have lost all three from the start of the season at the same time.

That caused an obvious effect as they had to switch formations to a back four. But they have picked up with 10 points from the last four games – the obvious stand-out moment being Jack Shepherd’s stunning volley against Gillingham on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Graham Alexander's approaching his first anniversary in the job. What do the fans make of him and has clear progress been made in that time?

Graham Alexander is approaching his first anniversary as Bradford boss. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

SP: He’s won 20 of his 43 league games in charge so the stats are pretty good. Alexander is a very organised, deep-thinking manager who knows the level well and appears a good fit for Valley Parade. You can see City are playing how he wants and he has been able to mould the squad into his thinking.

Q: How are City likely to line up on Saturday and who's the dangerman to watch out for?

SP: There were a couple of key absentees at Cheltenham on Tuesday but Tyreik Wright, at least, should return at left wing-back. Andy Cook is the obvious threat for Doncaster with nine goals already this season, including seven in the league.

My predicted line-up: S Walker; Diabate, Byrne, Shepherd; Halliday, Smallwood, Wright; J Walker, Pointon; Kavanagh, Cook.