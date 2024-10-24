'Obvious threat' - Doncaster Rovers given Bradford City lowdown ahead of derby clash
Q: City are in their sixth season at this level now. Do the fans sense this is the year they finally go up?
SP: It took them six attempts to scramble out last time under Phil Parkinson in 2013 so there is a hope that history will repeat itself.
The pressure builds with each season played in League Two but performances have been steady so far and I don’t think there is anyone in this division to be fearful of this time.
Q: How would you assess the season so far and any stand-out moments?
SP: Injuries have City hard – particularly at centre-half where they have lost all three from the start of the season at the same time.
That caused an obvious effect as they had to switch formations to a back four. But they have picked up with 10 points from the last four games – the obvious stand-out moment being Jack Shepherd’s stunning volley against Gillingham on Saturday.
Q: Graham Alexander's approaching his first anniversary in the job. What do the fans make of him and has clear progress been made in that time?
SP: He’s won 20 of his 43 league games in charge so the stats are pretty good. Alexander is a very organised, deep-thinking manager who knows the level well and appears a good fit for Valley Parade. You can see City are playing how he wants and he has been able to mould the squad into his thinking.
Q: How are City likely to line up on Saturday and who's the dangerman to watch out for?
SP: There were a couple of key absentees at Cheltenham on Tuesday but Tyreik Wright, at least, should return at left wing-back. Andy Cook is the obvious threat for Doncaster with nine goals already this season, including seven in the league.
My predicted line-up: S Walker; Diabate, Byrne, Shepherd; Halliday, Smallwood, Wright; J Walker, Pointon; Kavanagh, Cook.
