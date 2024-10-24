'Obvious threat' - Doncaster Rovers given Bradford City lowdown ahead of derby clash

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 24th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to West Yorkshire this weekend, to take on Bradford City. Ahead of the game at Valley Parade, we got the inside track on the Bantams from Simon Parker of the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

Q: City are in their sixth season at this level now. Do the fans sense this is the year they finally go up?

SP: It took them six attempts to scramble out last time under Phil Parkinson in 2013 so there is a hope that history will repeat itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pressure builds with each season played in League Two but performances have been steady so far and I don’t think there is anyone in this division to be fearful of this time.

Q: How would you assess the season so far and any stand-out moments?

SP: Injuries have City hard – particularly at centre-half where they have lost all three from the start of the season at the same time.

That caused an obvious effect as they had to switch formations to a back four. But they have picked up with 10 points from the last four games – the obvious stand-out moment being Jack Shepherd’s stunning volley against Gillingham on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Q: Graham Alexander's approaching his first anniversary in the job. What do the fans make of him and has clear progress been made in that time?

Graham Alexander is approaching his first anniversary as Bradford boss. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Graham Alexander is approaching his first anniversary as Bradford boss. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Graham Alexander is approaching his first anniversary as Bradford boss. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

SP: He’s won 20 of his 43 league games in charge so the stats are pretty good. Alexander is a very organised, deep-thinking manager who knows the level well and appears a good fit for Valley Parade. You can see City are playing how he wants and he has been able to mould the squad into his thinking.

Q: How are City likely to line up on Saturday and who's the dangerman to watch out for?

SP: There were a couple of key absentees at Cheltenham on Tuesday but Tyreik Wright, at least, should return at left wing-back. Andy Cook is the obvious threat for Doncaster with nine goals already this season, including seven in the league.

My predicted line-up: S Walker; Diabate, Byrne, Shepherd; Halliday, Smallwood, Wright; J Walker, Pointon; Kavanagh, Cook.

Related topics:Graham AlexanderWest YorkshireBradford City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice