Non-league: Rossington Main make history as next FA Cup opponents revealed
Greg Young's side overcame Newark Town 3-2 with Elliott Andrew notching a late winner at the Kalkut’s Community Stadium. The victory secures them a mouth-watering home game with FC United of Manchester (provisionally set for Saturday, August 30).
Should Main win that contest, they'll bank £2,250 - a much-needed boost to the coffers of any non-league club in the current climate.
Manager Young, speaking before the draw was made, had said his wish would be a home tie "against someone who's going to bring a big crowd in" and that certainly looks like being the case against well-support fan-owned United.
Elsewhere on the non-league circuit, Armthorpe Welfare maintained their excellent 100 per cent start in the NCEL Division One.
Their 4-0 hammering away at Goole means they stay top with four wins out of four. Elsewhere, the derby between Doncaster City and Club Thorne Colliery ended 1-1 with Mason Barlow's opener for City cancelled out by Luke Williams' penalty.