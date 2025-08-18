Non-league: Rossington Main make history as next FA Cup opponents revealed

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:25 BST
Rossington Main created a slice of history as they booked their spot in the FA Cup first round of qualifying for the first time since 2002.

Greg Young's side overcame Newark Town 3-2 with Elliott Andrew notching a late winner at the Kalkut’s Community Stadium. The victory secures them a mouth-watering home game with FC United of Manchester (provisionally set for Saturday, August 30).

Should Main win that contest, they'll bank £2,250 - a much-needed boost to the coffers of any non-league club in the current climate.

Manager Young, speaking before the draw was made, had said his wish would be a home tie "against someone who's going to bring a big crowd in" and that certainly looks like being the case against well-support fan-owned United.

Rossington Main will welcome FC United of Manchester in the first round of qualifying for the FA Cup.

Elsewhere on the non-league circuit, Armthorpe Welfare maintained their excellent 100 per cent start in the NCEL Division One.

Their 4-0 hammering away at Goole means they stay top with four wins out of four. Elsewhere, the derby between Doncaster City and Club Thorne Colliery ended 1-1 with Mason Barlow's opener for City cancelled out by Luke Williams' penalty.

