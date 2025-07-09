Rossington Main: Doncaster's highest-ranked non-league club remain ambitious in the face of rising costs

"Our ambition is to get to the next level and then it would need significant investment - but that's the goal."

If you think football clubs in the EFL are up against a backdrop of money worries, then try being in the shoes of those teams in non-league. Often it's volunteers who prop up these institutions, with modest crowds meaning clubs are never more than one bad month away from troublesome times.

Amid a slightly saturated non-league patch, Rossington Main believe that they stand out from the crowd.

Proudly boasting the tag of 'Doncaster's highest-ranked non league club' Main are trying to offset the cost of living crisis for punters by providing affordable football and trying to ensure a day out offers good value for money in comfortable surroundings. "Obviously the cost of living crisis, the price of energy - it's hard for people right now. Even non-league is struggling. Our energy bill quadrupled this year," Club chairman Daniel Linstrum tells the Free Press.

Rossington Main have a new front-of-shirt and principal sponsor in the shape of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT).

"The economic climate is tough for us and we have had to pass on some increases but we have tried to keep it affordable. We're freezing ticket prices for a second year running. It's tough but we're going with it, and we'll run various things to try and get more people through the gate.

"I always say if you come to Rossington just a couple of times then you'll get addicted. And we've got regulars who are proof of that."

Whilst a key part of Rossington's income undoubtedly comes from matchday revenue, having reliable and invested club or shirt sponsors is also vital. When Eco-Power announced that they were scaling back sponsorship of Doncaster Rovers last year, it might well have gone unnoticed by many about the blow that would inflict on Main, who were also backed by the Doncaster-based group.

Thankfully, a new arrangement this summer has been struck with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) that sees them become the new front-of-shirt and principal sponsor. That three-year partnership, according to Daniel, is "probably one of the most significant deals in the club's history."

Rossington Main's manager Greg Young. Pic: Russell Sheppard

Another landed not long after, with Main's ground now known as the Kallkut's Community Stadium thanks to another profitable link-up.

Sticking with a money theme, and any non-league club worth their salt knows that an attractive pre-season schedule always helps boost the coffers. To that end, the visit of a Doncaster Rovers XI next Wednesday (July 16) is the jewel in the crown in terms of Main's summer programme - "Rovers coming is massive to us in terms of finances."

It's not just the men's team at Rossington that is looking forward. The Ladies team has enjoyed superb success since its inception just two years ago. An excellent run to the FA Cup proper last season saw the club bring in much-needed income. "To be honest, the women's team's run deep in the FA Cup really saved us because of the income," Daniel says.

"That's such an important part of the club now. The women's first team has a loyal following with over 100 every game which for that level is great. And they're into the feeder leagues now, which is huge. If you think how far they've come: two years ago we didn't have a women's team and next season we'll be just two divisions away from Doncaster Rovers Belles."

Returning to the topic of Rovers and a swelled crowd is expected at Oxford Street for that aforementioned friendly. It's likely to be the biggest attendance that Rossington get all year and it will come just ten days out from the start of the NCEL Premier Division season. With Greg Young set for his first full season at the helm, there's quiet confidence from the chairman that the club can enjoy a successful 2025-26.

He adds: "Greg is tenacious. He never stops. We're looking forward to this season. Obviously it's going to be a strong league but we'd like to think we'll give the play-offs a firm push."

Any sponsors looking to get involved with Rossington Main are invited to email [email protected].