The headstrong 20-year-old rejected the offer of a one-year extension at Ibrox in favour of pursuing regular first-team football after back-to-back loans in the Scottish Championship.

He signed a two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers following a trial during pre-season and has started at left-back in their first three games of the 22/23 campaign.

Doncaster's James Maxwell in action against Sutton United. Photo: Howard Roe.

Discussing his Rangers exit, Maxwell said: “It wasn’t really a decision over a month or two, it was over a longer period of time.

"When it came to rejecting it, I was pretty clear in my mind in terms of going all in on myself and believing in myself, and not being afraid of being a free agent for a couple of months and the uncertainty that comes with that.

"I was pretty OK with it.”

The Ayr-born former Scotland under-19 international added: “They (Rangers) were fine, they were good to deal with.

"I have still got a good relationship with a lot of people that work there. They understood my reasons for wanting to move on.”

Taking the well-trodden path to English football had been in Maxwell’s sights for some time before he made the move down south.

He added: "Towards the end of my second loan (at Ayr United) I thought I’d done well enough to hopefully earn myself a move down here.

"You never know what football is going to chuck at you, but when it came up I wanted to do it.”

On his first impressions of English football, Maxwell said: “It’s physical, there’s a lot of big boys.

"I’ve enjoyed it, it’s quick. Scottish football is probably just on a par in terms of the physicality and speed of play.

"But without putting the knife in there’s better players technically down here.”

And how would he assess his own performances?

"I think they have been good. I have got levels to go through.

"Personally I think I have shown glimpses of what I can do, but I still think there’s more to come.