Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who combined for Rovers’ equaliser against Sutton United last weekend, were rested for Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against the Imps upon the advice of physio Michael McBride.

A limp attacking display saw Doncaster manage just three shots on target, all of which were tame and easily dealt with by Lincoln keeper Carl Rushworth.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his equaliser against Sutton United with Tommy Rowe, who grabbed the assist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McSheffrey said: “We did look short but them two should be back for the weekend, it was just a precaution.

"Tommy did some training today and George should do some on Thursday and Friday, so we’ll have a completely different dynamic come the weekend.”

Rovers take on AFC Wimbledon away on Saturday.

The Dons also have one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three games of the 2022/23 season.

Centre-back Joseph Olowu made his third consecutive start at the heart of defence against Lincoln but limped off in the first half.

McSheffrey said: “He said he just felt an overstretch in his groin.

"He came off as precaution, we will assess him and see how he is on Thursday and Friday. Hopefully he can be a potential for the weekend, but it’s too early to say.”

Olowu’s central defensive colleague Tom Anderson was once again absent from the squad after missing Saturday’s win over Sutton due to personal reasons.