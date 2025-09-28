'No-one's happy' - Doncaster Rovers defender determined to halt mini-rut after Luton Town loss
For defender Matty Pearson it was an unhappy return to his old stomping ground. Luton struck in the first half when Kal Naismith headed home and pounced on slack marking from a free-kick.
Rovers' returning goalkeeper Ian Lawlor pulled off a good penalty stop to keep out Nahki Wells but the visitors couldn't properly test Josh Keeley in the home goal.
The latest defeat has taken the shine off what was previously a fabulous points return for McCann's men since promotion last term.
Pearson, 32, says he and his colleagues need to take accountability as they look to stop the rot at home to Burton Albion next time out.
"As a player I don't want to be in League One, I want to be in the Championship," he told BBC Sheffield. "Sometimes people don't like saying it but I'm desperate to get back there. The manager and I'm sure all the boys, deep down, are the same and want to play as high as they can. We need to go back to basics and give next Saturday everything we've got.
"Starting the season is easy but it's about how we go on now. It's everyone's fault and we all need to take responsibility and accountability and put it right.
"I don't play in a league to finish mid-table. I play to win and to finish top of the league. If we're winning then I'm happy but no-one's happy at the minute and we need to put that right, starting with Burton."