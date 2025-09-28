'No-one's happy' - Doncaster Rovers defender determined to halt mini-rut after Luton Town loss

Rovers' defender Matty Pearson tussles with Luton's Kal Naismith. (Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Doncaster Rovers are in the midst of a mini-rut after their narrow loss at Luton Town. The 1-0 loss to the Hatters saw Grant McCann's side suffer a third straight league loss and a fourth successive setback in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For defender Matty Pearson it was an unhappy return to his old stomping ground. Luton struck in the first half when Kal Naismith headed home and pounced on slack marking from a free-kick.

Rovers' returning goalkeeper Ian Lawlor pulled off a good penalty stop to keep out Nahki Wells but the visitors couldn't properly test Josh Keeley in the home goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest defeat has taken the shine off what was previously a fabulous points return for McCann's men since promotion last term.

Pearson, 32, says he and his colleagues need to take accountability as they look to stop the rot at home to Burton Albion next time out.

"As a player I don't want to be in League One, I want to be in the Championship," he told BBC Sheffield. "Sometimes people don't like saying it but I'm desperate to get back there. The manager and I'm sure all the boys, deep down, are the same and want to play as high as they can. We need to go back to basics and give next Saturday everything we've got.

"Starting the season is easy but it's about how we go on now. It's everyone's fault and we all need to take responsibility and accountability and put it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't play in a league to finish mid-table. I play to win and to finish top of the league. If we're winning then I'm happy but no-one's happy at the minute and we need to put that right, starting with Burton."