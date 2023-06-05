News you can trust since 1925
Nick Buxton quits as Doncaster Rovers Belles manager after nine months

Nick Buxton has resigned as Doncaster Rovers Belles manager after nine months in the job.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 21:01 BST

Buxton was promoted from his previous role as assistant boss following Andy Butler’s exit in September and led Belles to a second-placed finish in the National League Division One Midlands last season.

They also reached the final of the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup – their first final in 13 years – but were denied silverware after losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town of the league above.

Buxton, a former professional goalkeeper who joined fourth-tier Belles in January 2020, said: “I’m extremely grateful and honoured to have been given the chance to manage the club.

Nick Buxton has left his role as Doncaster Rovers Belles manager.Nick Buxton has left his role as Doncaster Rovers Belles manager.
"But on reflection I have recently found it hard personally and mentally.

"Now I feel the time is right to let someone else move the club forward, bring in players they want and start again.

"I would like to thank most of the players that worked so hard for the club. Also a massive thank you to my staff, the support you gave me was first class and I will forever be grateful.

"My last thank you is to Russ (Green, Belles CEO) for all your help and support.”

Buxton had called for investment into his playing squad to allow them to compete in an ever-more-difficult landscape.

A Belles spokesperson said: “We offer our heartfelt thanks to Nick for the incredible work he has put in to build a coaching staff and squad capable of competing for promotion.

“We wish Nick all the very best for the future.”

A league restructure will see Belles play in the National League Division One North next season.

