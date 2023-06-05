Doncaster Rovers Belles could ditch amateur status amid league shake-up

Buxton's side finished second in the Women's National League Division One Midlands for the second year running last season, missing out on its sole promotion spot.

A league restructure means fourth-tier Belles are set to play in the Division One North next term, where they will come up against the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Buxton said: "If you look around us everybody is paying money.

Belles reached the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup final last season. Photo: Howard Roe/APHIX LTD

"The girls travel all over the country basically for free, for the love of the game and playing for the Belles.

"I have huge praise for them, I have been through the non-league game myself. I know what it's like when you are working all day. It does take its toll.

"If you want to get out of this league, you have to pay money to get better players."

Belles boast a proud history in the women's game, having been crowned national champions twice and won the FA Cup six times.

But as a fully amateur club they have been left behind by its rapid growth in the last decade - and risk losing more ground without investment.

It is understood offering players remuneration from next season is a possibility.

It comes after the club's Development Squad was scrapped due to it no longer being considered financially viable.

Buxton said the Belles name still attracts prospective players who want to represent the club’s famous crest.