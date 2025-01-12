New Doncaster Rovers transfer update as Grant McCann explains Kyle Hurst absence

Kyle Hurst missed out against Hull City.Kyle Hurst missed out against Hull City.
Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has provided a fresh transfer update as we approach the midway point of the January window.

Rovers have so far made two signings: Rob Street and Ethan Ennis joining on loan from Lincoln City and Manchester United respectively. In addition, two loanees - Brandon Fleming and Ephraim Yeboah - have returned to their parent clubs as Rovers look to tweak the squad for the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to the Free Press after the impressive FA Cup third round win over his former club Hull City - achieved thanks to a 5-4 win on penalties after it finished 1-1 after extra-time - McCann says he is hopeful that a third arrival is imminent.

"We're working on one more and I think we're quite close on it," McCann said. "Hopefully (it'll be done) by the early part of next week.

"Again, I feel this'll be a really good signing for us and hopefully we can get it over the line."

Rovers made three changes for the MKM Stadium clash with a number of players missing out altogether despite the extended nine-man bench. That's been the case often this season and something McCann is keen to address having made it clear he'd like to trim the squad this month.

To that end, he briefly discussed the absence of Kyle Hurst, amongst others.

"It was just squad selection," he said, when asked about those players not in the 20-man squad in East Yorkshire.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann and assistant Cliff ByrneDoncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann and assistant Cliff Byrne
"It's what we have. Patrick Kelly and Richard Wood were injured today. Josh Emmanuel and Kyle Hurst missed out

"We've got a competitive squad. It's not as big as Hull's by the way - when I looked at the back of the programme there's about 40-odd players on there!"

