Pluckiness and penalties - the story of Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup third round victory at Hull City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who says that the magic of the FA Cup isn't alive and kicking?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OK, so it wasn't quite David vs Goliath but Doncaster Rovers still pulled off a cup shock as they won at Championship side Hull City 5-4 on penalties after a tense 120 minutes finished 1-1.

Loan goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe was the hero for Rovers, keeping out Alfie Jones' penalty having ensured the game went to spot-kicks in the first place with a terrific save in extra-time from the same player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, it is entirely possible that these two could be sharing a division next season, but for now there's a two-tier divide between these Yorkshire rivals. The appetite for this fixture was probably never going to be massive, given both clubs have very different priorities. Chuck in an early kick-off on a freezing cold January day and it was understandable that the attendance was just a shade over 10,000 - half of Hull's average crowd in the Championship this season.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal at Hull

Rovers, showing three changes including a full debut for Rob Street, were out the traps quickly but after a few half-chances it was the hosts who began to assert themselves on the contest.

They bossed the ball and were making good inroads before Gustavo Puerta fashioned the first warning with a fierce attempt that just cleared the bar at the midway mark of the first half. Prior to that Ted Sharman-Lowe was half-tested with a couple of tame glove-warmers before Abu Kamara somehow planted a shot wide of the goal when clear through right at the end of the half.

Rovers were enjoying barely a touch above a quarter of possession but the longer Hull's dominance went without any tangible return the more Grant McCann's men grew in confidence. It took less than ten minutes after the restart for Rovers to nudge in front with what was their first attempt on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux finished it off with a cute finish but plenty of credit goes to James Maxwell and especially Joe Sbarra for bursting forward and breaking the lines; Sbarra producing a sumptuous through-ball that Molyneux did well to latch onto.

Ted Sharman-Lowe saves Alfie Jones' penalty in the shoot-out.

Many would have expected a strong Hull response and it belatedly arrived in the 80th minute when Puerta reacted quickest, firing home after Mason Burstow's shot came back off the left-hand post. Sharman-Lowe managed to get a hand on it but was powerless to prevent it going into the net.

Hull almost snatched it in normal time when a mad period of pinball finished with the ball landing at the feet of sub Lewie Coyle who somehow sailed an effort over the bar when well-placed.

As is often the case with extra-time, it was pretty much a non-event as if everyone in the stadium had already consigned themselves to the fact that penalties were going to decide the outcome: Sharman-Lowe did however do brilliantly to deny Jones' long-ranger to ensure that was the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then in the shoot-out he did the same, pulling off a fine stop to thwart Jones again. That was one of two City misses, along with Mason Burstow's effort that went high and wide.

Joe Ironside's early miss had given Ruben Selles' side the advantage but Rovers came out on top with Harry Clifton sealing the clincher.

Rovers, remarkably, are the lowest-ranked side definitely through to the fourth round ahead with Bromley and Dagenham and Redbridge's fate still to be decided.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Sbarra, Street, Molyneux, Sharp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 63), Ironside (Sharp, 71), Ennis (Street, 84), Close (Broadbent, 91), Gibson (Bailey 120). Unused subs: Lawlor, Anderson, Senior, Nixon.

Player of the match: Ted Sharman-Lowe. Some question marks over his role in Hull's equaliser but pulled off some important stops to ensure the game went the distance and then bettered it with the crucial save from Jones in the shoot-out.

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill.

Attendance: 10,032.