New contracts just as important as new signings says Doncaster Rovers chief
Contract offers to star players are just as important as new signings for Doncaster Rovers says boss Danny Schofield.
Doncaster are this month due to begin offering fresh terms to some of their 13 players whose current deals expire at the end of the season.
The January transfer window is also open, with Rovers in the market for fresh additions to aid their promotion push but yet to make a signing.
Discussing contract extensions, Schofield said: “It’s something we will probably look at alongside (new signings). I don’t think there’s priority with one side or the other.
"We have identified the players who can take us forward, I think, and help us get to the place we want to be, and players who are performing really well that we need to consider in terms of contract extensions.
"In terms of one or the other, I think the discussions are aligned.”
Those players out of contract this summer include Kyle Knoyle and stand-in skipper Tom Anderson, as well as first-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and highly regarded defender Joseph Olowu.
Knoyle, who has been a standout performer in red and white this term, said last month he had yet to give any thought to a new contract.
Captain Adam Clayton is also set to become a free agent but has expressed his desire to stay beyond the end of the current campaign.
Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Charlie Seaman, Aidan Barlow, Louis Jones, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley will also see their contracts expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.