Key Doncaster Rovers man ‘would love’ to sign new contract at Eco-Power Stadium

Clayton joined Doncaster in January 2021 and is one of 13 players in the squad due to become a free agent this summer.

The central midfielder, who turns 34 next week, wants to play another century of games, having clocked up almost 450 appearances in professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton admitted he had yet to give his contract situation much thought.

Doncaster Rovers captain Adam Clayton wants to stay at the club.

He said: “The last couple of months have just been about getting back in the team before thinking about anything like that.

"I'm just going to try and play as well as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully when the decision is put in front of the manager, or Copps (James Coppinger, head of football operations), or whoever it is, I’d have done enough for them to say ‘yeah, let’s do it’.

"I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is my performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton’s career has included a stint in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.

He has made 23 appearances for Rovers this term and forced his way back into the fold after being dropped by Danny Schofield in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton, who returned to the bench for the New Year’s Day win over Carlisle after missing out against Rochdale due to injury, said: "Hopefully I’ve got a chance of staying because I would love to.

"I really enjoy being at Doncaster. If we can get a promotion and a new contract, that’s the aim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton’s Doncaster teammate Kyle Knoyle is another player whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

He also insisted he was only focused on football for now when quizzed about his situation last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you’re a little bit younger you probably think about it quite a lot,” said Clayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an older player it’s not something I’ve really found myself thinking about.”

He added: “I want to play as much football as I can and I’m at a place where I really enjoy coming to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad