Glover returns to Rovers having previously worked as an opposition analyst during McCann’s first spell at the club.

He will carry out similar work in his new role alongside coaching and he is expected to work closely with newly-appointed head of recruitment James Coppinger, whose new job will also include coaching duties.

Former Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United forward Glover managed Kettering Town in the National League North last season but left the club by mutual consent in May following their relegation.

Lee Glover. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

McCann said: “Gloves was an integral part the last time I was at the football club. His knowledge, his understanding, his experience - he’s been there and done it as a player and he’s been around the coaching scene with me at Peterborough and Doncaster as well.

“He’s got a real good knowledge of opposition analysis, players and recruitment. We’re delighted to have him back.”