Club legend Coppinger has accepted the role of head of recruitment, Rovers confirmed on Friday, following the departure of head scout Michael Cairney.

Rovers’ all-time leading appearance maker will also assist with first team coaching.

Doubt had surrounded Coppinger’s future at the club following Grant McCann’s appointment as manager – rather than head coach – and McCann’s assertion from day one that he would have the final say on football matters.

James Coppinger in action in a recent charity match.

Coppinger was appointed head of football operations in April last year – assuming accountability for the club’s entire football operation – as part of a structural overhaul that many fans felt would provide a much-needed link between the board and football arm of Club Doncaster, as well as providing continuity in the longer term.

Chairman David Blunt said at the time: “We look forward to a bright future with James leading the way.”

But Coppinger’s short-lived reign saw Rovers continue on a downward trajectory as they finished 18th in League Two following their relegation from League One.

Coppinger oversaw the dismissal of Gary McSheffrey last October with the club sat 12th in the table.

Danny Schofield was subsequently appointed as head coach but he was sacked at the end of the season after losing 19 of his 33 games in charge.

Rovers said in a statement: “An assessment of the football staff was carried out following the appointment of Grant McCann as manager. Under the new structure it was determined Coppinger’s focus would best be served in leading the club’s assessment of potential transfer targets - something that formed a major element of his previous role as head of football operations.

“In addition to this, the 42-year-old will assist in scouting opposition teams as well as helping to shape Academy recruitment and assessing potential loan destinations for young players.

“Coppinger will also take on a coaching role at first team level.”

Coppinger said: “It’s something I’m excited about. The recruitment side is something that I’ve been doing probably more than anything else over the last 12 months - in terms of going to games, and working with the recruitment staff on bringing players in.

“As well as that, I’ll be out on the grass a couple of days a week supporting the coaching staff. I’ve done by UEFA B license over the summer and I’ve really got a taste for coaching. I’ve really enjoyed it and I’ve obviously worked with a lot of the players so I’m really excited about getting back on the grass.”

McCann said: “We want to make sure Copps is around the training ground with us and on the pitch with the players but also working on the recruitment side of things, preparing dossiers and databases on players.

“He mentioned that he wanted to do a bit more on the grass and we’ll be helping and supporting him to go as far as he wants with that.