'Monster assist', 'sprinkled stardust' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from win over Walsall

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun put them 2-0 up before a late consolation from Isaac Hutchinson. Grant McCann’s side were well worth the win, as they made it seven wins on the bounce.
They are now just four points off the League Two play-off spots.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players:
1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 7
Didn't have an awful lot to do. More often than not made the right decision when it came to distribution. Didn't really have a chance with late free-kick. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jamie Sterry - 8
A proper outlet down the right and competent defensively. Showed some fancy tricks at numerous junctures, displaying his confidence right now. Provided a monster assist for Adelakun's goal. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
3. Joseph Olowu - 8
Looked really up for it and racked up ample clearances and interceptions. It's his shirt to lose now Anderson's suspension is served. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood - 7
A steady and composed figure at the back. Marshalled things all night. Photo: HOWARD ROE