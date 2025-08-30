Molyneux from the start? Bailey tweak? Predicted Doncaster Rovers XI to face Rotherham United

It's derby day at the Eco-Power Stadium with Doncaster Rovers facing Rotherham United (12.30pm).

Grant McCann's men have enjoyed a fine start to life back in League One, posting ten points from their opening five matches. So what team will Rovers select for this lunchtime dust-up?

There's a few posers with arguably the biggest being whether or not Luke Molyneux is fit enough to start. The winger hobbled off not long after coming on as a substitute midweek at Accrington. He suffered a nasty tackle on his ankle. McCann, speaking 24 hours before the game, said: "It was a horrendous tackle, a scissor-like action. Their guy caught Mols heavily on his ankle. He had a scan and we were fearing the worst because it was on his tibia and the swelling was really bad. But hopefully it's just a bruise so he's good.

He was sore after the game and on Wednesday but it's settled down fine now and we'll see how he is for Saturday."

Owen Bailey already has four goals to his name this season.

Provided he passes the necessary tests, Molyneux is a cert to start on the flanks against Matt Hamshaw's side. Elsewhere, the only other question mark is likely to be over who plays as the furthest forward midfielder. We'll throw in a curveball and suggest that top scorer and captain Owen Bailey moves further up the field, with Charlie Crew coming in for Harry Clifton to sit alongside George Broadbent. In defence it should be the same back four that started at Vale, with Glenn Middleton and Billy Sharp also returning to the XI.

Our predicted XI: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, O'Riordan, McGrath, Senior, Crew, Broadbent, Molyneux, Bailey, Middleton, Sharp.