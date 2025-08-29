Luke Molyneux injury latest as Doncaster Rovers prepare for Rotherham United derby

Luke Molyneux.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has delivered a fresh update on the status of Luke Molyneux.

The winger hobbled off in the latter stages of Tuesday night's EFL Cup win at Accrington Stanley. He was tackled by Josh Woods, with the challenge earning the Stanley player a second yellow card. Molyneux had only been on as a substitute a few minutes but he was unable to continue. Speaking directly after the game McCann said the 27-year-old had sustained a swollen ankle and that the medical team would do all they can to get him ready for Saturday's date with rivals Rotherham United.

Issuing a new update on Friday lunchtime, McCann said of Molyneux: "We're lucky with that. It was a horrendous tackle, a scissor-like action. I remember Jack Senior getting sent off at Morecambe last season for a similar sort of tackle.

"He (Woods) caught Mols heavily on his ankle. He had a scan and we were fearing the worst because it was on his tibia and the swelling was really bad. But hopefully it's just a bruise so he's good.

"He was sore after the game and on Wednesday but it's settled down fine now and we'll see how he is for Saturday."

Robbie Gotts (thigh) remains unavailable but Jamie Sterry (face) is in contention once more. On the vice-captain, McCann added: "Jamie is good and it's not easy to acclimatise to having the mask on but I think he's got more comfortable as the week has gone on. He's had a full week of training which is a real positive for us."