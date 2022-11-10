Mixed news on the injury front for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Grimsby Town clash

Defender Anderson missed Saturday’s FA Cup first-round defeat to King’s Lynn due to a back complaint, having been kept out of action for two months earlier this season with the same problem.

“Tom Anderson had some treatment on it early in the week and he’s been doing some light sessions," said Rovers’ head coach Danny Schofield.

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson.

“He had his first session back with the group on Wednesday and he came through it fine.

“We’ll assess him over the next couple of days and see if he’s available for selection.”

Anderson started Schofield’s first three games in charge and wore the captain’s armband in the absence of skipper Adam Clayton, who was dropped against Stevenage then suspended for the visit of Gillingham after picking up his fifth booking this term.

Schofield added: “We always try to look short term but also long term for the player.

"We want Tom on the pitch as must as possible because he’s an integral part of the squad.

"Just risking him and throwing him in for one game, if that’s not the right decision and I get the advice from the medical staff, I’ll go with that.”

Club captain Rowe has not featured since he injured his hamstring against Swindon Town in mid-September.

Schofield said: “Tommy Rowe is in a similar position to Tom. He trained on Wednesday, albeit just part of the session because it was quite an intense day with a lot of 11v11 work.

“He’ll be assessed but as it stands in my mind and the physio’s mind, he’ll probably not be available for selection.”

Elsewhere, Joseph Olowu has begun non-contact training as he steps up his recovery from a fractured eye socket.

The previously in-form centre-back will resume contact training next week, Schofield confirmed.

Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match.

They will be backed by no fewer than 1,237 travelling fans when they take on the Mariners, who thrashed League One leaders Plymouth Argyle 5-1 to knock them out of the FA Cup last weekend.

“They have a lot of strengths,” Schofield admitted.