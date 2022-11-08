Danny Schofield on playing out from the back and getting fans' buy-in

Sixth tier King’s Lynn pressed high and constantly caused panic and uncertainty in Rovers’ back-line during Saturday’s dismal first round defeat.

Centre backs Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Long and Bobby Faulkner had an afternoon to forget, while goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell’s distribution frustrated the home fans.

Ben Close and Harrison Biggins also lost the midfield battle but Schofield stuck to his preferred 3-4-3 formation for the majority of the game.

Danny Schofield and Gavin Baldwin. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“I think if you look at the players that were missing [on Saturday] – Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu – they’re first team players who are pretty much established,” said Schofield.

“I think we’re capable of playing football.

“We’ve got to believe in what we’re doing. The players need to believe in it, which I think they are doing, and the coaching needs to reflect that.

“I think if you look at the previous performances in terms of what we tried to do in a short space of time it’s been pretty positive.

King's Lynn celebrate Gold Omotayo's winner. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“[On Saturday] I definitely agree that it wasn’t [positive]. We’ll watch the game back and pick the bones out of it.”

As King’s Lynn dictated the tempo, there was a notable anxiety among the Eco-Power Stadium crowd as Rovers tried and struggled to play out.

Schofield said he hopes supporters will buy into his style of play.

“Obviously it helps if there’s a positive energy in the stadium,” he said.

“I understand the reasons behind it [the anxiety]. We’ll continue to work and improve on those areas so we can get the supporters onside.”

Anderson (back) was set to return to training this week and Rovers will be hoping the experienced centre back will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Grimsby Town.

Olowu (cheekbone) was expected to continue non-contact training this week with a view to taking part in contact training next week.

