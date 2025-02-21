Mixed news on injury front for Doncaster Rovers with defensive concerns ahead of Accrington

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, is juggling a number of availability concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Accrington Stanley.

Rovers got back to winning ways midweek with a slender but deserved victory over Morecambe. But that came at a cost, after Jack Senior was sent off - the full-back will now miss the trip to face Stanley and the two subsequent fixtures straight after it.

Fellow defenders James Maxwell, Jay McGrath and Richard Wood also missed out midweek and issuing a team news update, McCann had varying news on that front.

"It's a difficult one because James hasn't trained all week," McCann said. "He needs an injection to train. He had one yesterday to try and train but the injection wore off very, very quickly and he had to come off and go back in.

"He's not trained today so we'll give him every opportunity but we've also got to be mindful that he's not trained on the grass with the team. It's painful when you break your toe, particularly with football boots these days. They're compact and not much protection with them.

"Tom Nixon is not feeling too good, he has a bit of sickness and diarrhoea. Again, we'll give him the best opportunity to be fit because he's robust. Hopefully he can recover okay.

"The positive news is that Richard Wood will be back involved in and around the squad. Jay McGrath is back and has trained the last two or three days. But we'll wait on James and Tom and see overnight.

"Injuries can happen. We don't moan about it. We just get on with it. Players are adaptable."

On skipper Wood, McCann added: "He's still nowhere near full match fitness or starting, or anything like that. If we feel he's ready to be on the bench, we'll see. It's about finding the balance with him. Ideally he needs weeks of training and bounce games but with the amount of fixtures we've had, it's very difficult to arrange things like that."