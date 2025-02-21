Doncaster Rovers discover length of Jack Senior ban after Morecambe red card

Doncaster Rovers defender Jack Senior has discovered his punishment after being shown a red card in the midweek win at Morecambe.

The 28-year-old was dismissed for a lunging tackle on Ged Garner in the 70th minute of the win in Lancashire. Rovers boss Grant McCann, speaking in the immediate aftermath of the victory, suggested that the club would review footage before considering any sort of appeal. "We'll have a look at Jack's tackle first, before we make any sort of call such as appealing it," said McCann. "Sometimes when you do appeal these kind of decision you get nowhere anyway. They tend to stay with the (decision made by) the referee."

They opted not to appeal it and now Senior has been handed a three-game ban by the FA.

It means the full-back will miss Saturday's game at Accrington Stanley, the visit of Newport County on March 1 and the trip to Bromley on March 4.

James Maxwell is expected to be brought back in tomorrow, despite breaking his little toe. "James has broken his toe but as I've said it's down to game management," McCann said of the left-back. "It's his little toe so there's not much you can do about it really. Maybe (he'll need) some strapping and a painkiller and he'll be okay. He's going to need to be now if Jack's suspended."

McCann will issue a full team news update at his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime.