The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere across the forward line, has joined Rovers on a season-long loan, having previously featured against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.

There were 56,000 people in the stadium that night in December.

Doncaster's new signing Max Woltman warms up ahead of the Mansfield Town clash.

Should Woltman be lucky, he might make an appearance off the bench away to Barrow tonight, albeit with plenty of friends and family present inside the ground to cheer him on.

Undeterred and full of enthusiasm, Woltman said of his long-term ambitions in football: "Play as much first-team football as I can for as long as possible, no matter the level.

"But obviously I really want to be at the highest level I can.”

Does he hope that could still be at Anfield?

"Of course. It’s one of the biggest teams in the world, if not the biggest. What comes with that is a lot of good players from around the world.

”I have just got to be ready and see what the future brings.”

Lifelong Liverpool fan Woltman, who joined his boyhood club aged five, revealed the advice given to him by Reds loan manager David Woodfine and under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas before his departure.

"They just said ‘enjoy it, go out and express yourself. Make the most of it and get used to that style of play because you’re going to be there for a whole season hopefully’.

Teammates Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson also shared some advice based on their experiences in the real world.

"’Make a good impression, don’t come across as big time because you’ve come from Liverpool.

"’Get involved with the lads then in training show them what you can do’.”

Woltman has been impressed by what’s been on show from some of his new teammates, who have taught him a thing or two in his first fortnight.

He said: “Seeing a lot of the experienced players in the team like Tommo (Lee Tomlin), Rowey (Tommy Rowe) and Adam Clayton, you pick up on little things and try and mirror it.