Doncaster Rovers pair join FC United of Manchester on youth loans
Doncaster Rovers pair Tavonga Kuleya and Jack Degruchy have joined FC United of Manchester on one-month youth loans.
The Reds, who hosted Rovers in a pre-season friendly this summer, are currently sixteenth in the Northern Premier Premier Division – Step 3 of the National League system and seven overall – with two wins from their first seven games.
Winger Kuleya, 18, and central midfielder Degruchy, 19, have both appeared for Rovers at first-team level this season.
Degruchy made a brief cameo off the bench on the opening day of the 22/23 campaign away to Bradford City, while Kuleya has made three appearances as a substitute in the league.
Both players started in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.
The pair signed two-year deals with Rovers this summer following successful trials.
Kuleya was previously a scholar at the club but a shoulder injury last term delayed a decision on his future.
Meanwhile, Degruchy was recommended to Doncaster by their former defender Tim Ryan after he was released by York City.
Ryan is now the Minstermen’s youth team manager.
A youth loan allows a player aged 20 or under at the start of the current season to continue to train with his parent club and play in fixtures for them below first-team level.
Kuleya and Degruchy could go straight into the FC United of Manchester squad for their match against Matlock Town on Tuesday.
Their Rovers teammate and second-year pro Ben Bottomley is also currently out on a youth loan with Lincoln United in the division below.