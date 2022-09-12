Doncaster Rovers receive fitness boost ahead of long trip to Barrow

McSheffrey granted his players Saturday off following the postponement of Rovers’ clash against Hartlepool United due to the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

The squad returned to training on Sunday to give themselves two days to prepare for Tuesday’s match against League Two's surprise package, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion spot.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

“We’ve got the exact same 19-man squad we had named for the weekend,” said McSheffrey.

"We haven’t lost any others.”

Two players picked up knocks last week and were facing a race against time to be fit for Hartlepool.

McSheffrey remained tight-lipped on the identity of the pair but said: "They’re available for selection.

"People are always going to play with knocks. You’re never really going to be one-hundred per cent fit, so you just crack on.

"Everyone that was available for the weekend is available for tomorrow. That includes one or two that were carrying knocks.”

Barrow’s first two seasons back in the Football League saw them finish 21st and 22nd respectively.

They were tipped to struggle again this term but have enjoyed a fine start under new boss Pete Wild – who guided FC Halifax to the National League play-offs last term – with five wins from seven in the league, including three from three at home.

McSheffrey said: “I think they’ve taken everybody by surprise.

"Pete did that last year at Halifax, he really overachieved.