Doncaster Rovers receive fitness boost ahead of long trip to Barrow
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Barrow.
McSheffrey granted his players Saturday off following the postponement of Rovers’ clash against Hartlepool United due to the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
The squad returned to training on Sunday to give themselves two days to prepare for Tuesday’s match against League Two's surprise package, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion spot.
Most Popular
-
1
The best photos of Doncaster Rovers fans cheering on Gary McSheffrey's side this season
-
2
Eldar Eldarov wins St Leger as racing honours Queen Elizabeth II at Doncaster
-
3
Doncaster Rovers receive fitness boost ahead of long trip to Barrow
-
4
Meet League Two's Dream Team and the Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Barrow and Salford City players who make the cut
-
5
Former Doncaster Rovers favourite Matty Blair forced to retire through injury
“We’ve got the exact same 19-man squad we had named for the weekend,” said McSheffrey.
"We haven’t lost any others.”
Two players picked up knocks last week and were facing a race against time to be fit for Hartlepool.
McSheffrey remained tight-lipped on the identity of the pair but said: "They’re available for selection.
"People are always going to play with knocks. You’re never really going to be one-hundred per cent fit, so you just crack on.
"Everyone that was available for the weekend is available for tomorrow. That includes one or two that were carrying knocks.”
Barrow’s first two seasons back in the Football League saw them finish 21st and 22nd respectively.
They were tipped to struggle again this term but have enjoyed a fine start under new boss Pete Wild – who guided FC Halifax to the National League play-offs last term – with five wins from seven in the league, including three from three at home.
McSheffrey said: “I think they’ve taken everybody by surprise.
"Pete did that last year at Halifax, he really overachieved.
“We have to match their work rate. If we do that we feel we’re more than a match for anyone in this league.”