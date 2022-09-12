Doncaster Rovers plan tributes to Queen as EFL schedule resumes from Tuesday

A statement from the Football League’s governing body said its fixture programme would resume from tomorrow with tributes to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

Football was postponed at all levels last weekend as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Doncaster Rovers fans pay their respects to former manager Sammy Chung with a minute's applause against Mansfield Town.

A statement from the English Football League (EFL), issued on Monday morning, said: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs Council said: "UK Policing is working closely with other organisations to ensure events are held safely and with the appropriate security.

"Following the decisions of the Premier League and English Football League to cancel this weekend's matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing.

"This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved."

Doncaster are due to hold their pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Barrow on Monday afternoon.

A state funeral for the Queen, Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch, will be held on Monday, 19 September.

A bank holiday has also been announced for the funeral.

Government guidance states organisations may want to adjust timings of sporting fixtures planned for the day of the funeral to avoid clashes.