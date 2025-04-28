Manchester United legend heading to Doncaster Rovers after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another star-studded name has been added to the annual Legends game at Doncaster Rovers next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of Rovers icons will face ‘United Legends’ - a team of stars who once famously represented the red half of Manchester - to raise funds once again for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

The fixture has been a regular summer addition to the calendar since 2013 and has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Doncaster-based charity. Last year's event raked in £107,000 and bumped the overall total raised by all 11 charity games to more than £700,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Ryan Giggs, the 13-time Premier League winner, has confirmed his participation in this year's event. The news dropped over the weekend via social media with the Eve Merton Dreams Trust putting together a spoof transfer video - with esteemed journalist Fabrizio Romano announcing Giggs' 'signing'.

Other players lining up alongside Giggs include Wes Brown and John O'Shea whilst former Rovers favourites confirmed so far include Brian Stock and Matty Blair.

The match takes place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, May 31 (2pm kick-off). Tickets are priced at £8 adults, £5 for concessions (aged 17 and below) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults, two concessions) and are available from the stadium box office or online at Rovers' official website.