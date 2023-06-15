News you can trust since 1925
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's brother signs for eleventh tier side Doncaster City

Joe Maguire, the brother of Manchester United and England star Harry, has joined eleventh-tier side Doncaster City.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Jun 2023, 22:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 22:14 BST

Joe, who is also a central defender, has previously played for several non-league clubs including Sheffield FC, Glossop, Ilkeston and Gainsborough Trinity.

"I’m buzzing to be here,” he said.

"It’s a privilege to come and sign for Doncaster City.”

Joe Maguire, brother of Manchester United and England star Harry, has joined Doncaster City. Photo: Jason ChadwickJoe Maguire, brother of Manchester United and England star Harry, has joined Doncaster City. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Joe Maguire, brother of Manchester United and England star Harry, has joined Doncaster City. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Doncaster City were formed in 2021 and won promotion from the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division 2 – the thirteenth tier of English football – in their inaugural season.

They are expected to be placed in the Central Midlands League Premier Division next term after applying to move up two steps in the National League system.

The club’s owner, former football agent Willie McKay, wants them to challenge for promotion again next season – and the club has made several eye-catching additions.

On his own ambitions for 2023/24, Joe – a former central midfielder – said: “It’s got to be to get promoted.”

