McKay, who is the son of the club’s owner, former football agent Willie, was on the books of the Bluebirds in 2019 when they were a Premier League club.

Having left seventh-tier outfit Ashton United at the end of last term, the 26-year-old forward will likely be playing in the eleventh tier of English football next season.

City are expected to move up two divisions for the 2023/24 campaign.

Jack McKay scoring from the penalty spot for Doncaster Rovers during a youth team game against Norwich City.

Dave Twigg’s side won the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two in their inaugural season and are set to play in the Central Midlands League from August.

“We are concentrating on going up the leagues,” McKay senior told The Free Press.

Doncaster City have also signed two more experienced non-league players in Dale Witham and Craig Hobson.

Both boast higher-level experience, with more new arrivals from further up the pyramid set to follow.

McKay said: “In this league, you have got to go for four or five players from above to make an impact.

"It’s a funny thing, this league, you can come up against some good players who have never moved up.”

Jack came through the Doncaster Rovers academy along with his twin brother Paul, a centre-back who now plays for Scottish Championship side Queen of the South.

He was named the Rovers’ Academy Player of the Year in April 2013 after scoring 26 goals that season and went on to make four first-team appearances before joining Leeds United – then managed by Steve Evans – with his brother for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

The twins signed for Cardiff City two years later, joining the club’s development team.

At the time Cardiff were managed by Neil Warnock, who like Evans is known to their dad.

Jack has since played for the likes of Chesterfield and York City, with whom he won promotion from the National League North in 21/22.

Doncaster City will play their home games at Armthorpe Welfare’s Marra Falcons Stadium again next season.