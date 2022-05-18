Man arrested after former Doncaster Rovers star Billy Sharp is left needing stitches following Sheffield United's play-off defeat at Nottingham Forest

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp appeared to be headbutted in the aftermath of the Championship play-off semi-final between the Blades and Nottingham Forest last night.

By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 10:38 am

Following Forest's penalty shoot-out win at the City Ground, which booked the team a place at Wembley, thousands of supporters spilled onto the the pitch.

Former Rovers star Sharp, who wasn’t in the playing squad due to injury, was stood on the sidelines when a man appeared to run at him, knocking the United skipper to the floor.

The club later confirmed that Sharp needed stitches after the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed this morning that they had made an arrest and the man remains in custody.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief inspector Paul Hennessy said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

Billy Sharp was attacked by a supporter following Sheffield United's match against Nottingham Forest

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

United manager Paul Heckingbottom called for more to be done to protect players with this latest incident coming just a day after Huddersfield fans invaded the pitch following their play-off semi-final win over Luton Town.

“Bill is there minding his own business, trying to get his mates off the pitch,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s been assaulted, blindsided in a cowardly way.

“He’s been knocked to the ground, shaken up. He’s had stitches. People should have safety at their place of work. We’re getting the footage, we’ve got it and something will be done about it.”

