Major update on naming rights for Doncaster Rovers' stadium

The name of Doncaster Rovers' home ground will change at the end of the year

Speaking at the Rovers Supporters’ Club’s annual general meeting on Thursday, Baldwin said a brand new commercial agreement had been reached over the naming rights for the stadium at Lakeside.

Baldwin would not be drawn on the identity of the new stadium sponsors, with an announcement due in the coming weeks.

Since its opening in 2007, the ground has been known at the Keepmoat Stadium, with the construction firm - formerly run by Rovers owner Terry Bramall - signing extensions to its initial 15 year agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the name will change from the start of next year with a new sponsor now on board.

Negotiations have been on-going with several interested parties since earlier this year and an agreement was reached in the last few weeks.

*