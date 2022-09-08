The winger turned down the chance to stay with Hartlepool United to join Rovers this summer after scoring 12 goals – a career best in a single season – last term.

But he has yet to find the back of the net for his new employers, having seen his debut delayed by an injury in pre-season.

Luke Molyneux in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Asked what it would mean to score on Saturday, ex-Sunderland trainee Molyneux, who will be cheered on by his family back in his native North East, said: “Everything.

"I’ve been looking forward to this fixture. It’s going to be weird to be playing against them.

"To get my first goal for Doncaster would be a big moment for me. I’m not going to do any celebrations out of respect.”

Molyneux believes Rovers fans will see the best of him once he scores that elusive first goal for the club.

He said: “It was the same last year. Once I got that first goal it was lift off and I found some momentum and confidence.”

Saturday’s clash against the struggling Pools was the first game Molyneux looked for when the 22/23 League Two fixtures were released.

He still speaks regularly with Hartlepool skipper Nicky Featherstone – who will miss the game through injury – but wants Rovers to take advantage of Paul Hartley’s difficult start to life as manager.

Seven games into the season, the Scot has yet to pick up three points in the league.

Molyneux said: “When you play somewhere like the Vic (Victoria Stadium, Hartlepool’s home ground) it’s got that type of atmosphere where it is electric and it can go either way for you.

"It’s quite a close stadium so when the fans are on your side it’s a massive thing. I feel like they pride themselves on that.”

The 24-year-old continued: “For us, in the first ten minutes we just need to be at them and get the fans against them.”

What sort of reception does he expect to receive upon his first visit back to the place he called home for three and a half seasons?