Long-serving Doncaster Rovers player reflects on his late-season renaissance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-serving centre-half slipped down the pecking order at the back-end of 2023. After starting away at Notts County on Boxing Day he went off injured at half-time. It would be well over a month until he was seen again, returning to the side as a second half sub in the win over Tranmere in mid-February.

In the interim period the likes of Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu gained regular starts in the heart of defence, with Richard Wood also returning from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point in January Rovers manager Grant McCann gave an honest assessment of Anderson’s predicament saying of the 30-year-old: "Tom is probably a little bit down in the pecking order, hence probably why you haven't seen him in the last couple of games. But Tom is well aware of his situation."

Tom Anderson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Interestingly, since those comments the former Burnley man has gone on to feature in each of the last four games, striking up a fine partnership with skipper Wood and aiding the team on their current unbeaten run of five games and counting.

And he says he was always ready to step in when needed.

Speaking to the Free Press, Anderson said: "It's about getting through tough days and then when you're called upon, it's just about being ready.

"You never know what can happen in football. It can change very quickly so when it does you've got to make sure you're ready to perform for the lads and for yourself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury suffered by Anderson relates to his back and whilst he says he it still gives him gyp, he insists it is something he is managing.

"I'm alright! Unfortunately the back flared up a little bit but it is what it is. People get injured but mentally, I would say more so, it's about just sticking at it."