Maxime Biamou update amid Doncaster Rovers trial for former Coventry City man

The former Coventry City forward was invited to training by manager Grant McCann last week.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Scottish side Dundee United in 2022. He linked up with Rovers last week and played an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Tranmere. When quizzed by the Free Press for an update following last weekend's home win over AFC Wimbledon, McCann suggested that Biamou's short-term future would be decided only after conversations between him, the player and the board.

"I'll sit down over the weekend and have a chat with the owners and also Max, and we'll decide what we'll do," McCann said, ahead of a blank midweek before the trip to Walsall on Saturday. "For us, our focus is about preparing the group and the team for the week ahead. We'll be trying to keep the foot on the pedal and see if we can keep it going when we go to Walsall."

Maxime Biamou is on trial at Doncaster.

The Free Press understands that Biamou, who has not played competitively since November 2021, was present at Cantley Park on Monday for training, joining in with the rest of the squad.

However it remains to be seen how long the arrangement will last. It could be that the trial is extended or that he is even offered a contract. Alternatively, it could be that both parties go their separate ways in the coming days or weeks.