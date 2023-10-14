News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Sutton United in League Two clash

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Sutton United at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
Rovers have lost their last two matches, having won four out of five before then to kick-start their season.

Today’s opponents have also had a slow start the campaign with 11 defeats from their first 15 games.

But they won 4-0 last weekend and proved more than a handful for Doncaster in their two meetings last term.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Sutton United

12:50 BST

The tale of the tape...

Sutton opened the season with a 5-1 win over much-fancied Notts County, who now top the division, but had lost 11 out of 14 before last weekend’s 4-0 win over Walsall.

Yet to pick up a point on the road this term, they currently occupy the division’s final relegation spot, with a three-point gap between themselves and Tranmere, who Doncaster play next Friday.

Rovers head into this one twentieth in League Two and off the back of consecutive defeats. They have no fewer than 14 players unavailable today so it will likely be the same group of players who played on Tuesday who are back out again.

