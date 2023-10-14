LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Sutton United in League Two clash

Sutton opened the season with a 5-1 win over much-fancied Notts County, who now top the division, but had lost 11 out of 14 before last weekend’s 4-0 win over Walsall.

Yet to pick up a point on the road this term, they currently occupy the division’s final relegation spot, with a three-point gap between themselves and Tranmere, who Doncaster play next Friday.