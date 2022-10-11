LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy
Doncaster Rovers will progress to the Papa Johns Trophy knockout stage if they avoid defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
All four teams in Group E can still qualify for the regionalised round of 32 but Rovers head into the last round of fixtures in pole position with five points.
The group winners will earn themselves a home draw in the next round, which takes place on November 30.
Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley LIVE
Key Events
- Both teams can still qualify for the Papa Johns Trophy knockout stage
- Tom Anderson and Jon Taylor set to return for Doncaster after injury
- Both sides make numerous changes
Seems like a few coaches worth of vocal Donny fans have arrived at the break. They’re having a party in the top corner of the East Stand and making plenty of noise.
Back under way.
Doncaster back out
Kyle Hurst and George Miller coming on. Reo Griffiths and Aidan Barlow off.
George Miller coming on
He’s kitted out.
The scary thng is it’s Barnsley who look like they’e got more to come.
Wow. A more dreadful first half you will not see as far as Doncaster are concerned.
No excuses. Some boos from the few home fans in attendance.
Three minutes added on
Michael Duff
The Barnsley boss has been watching the first half from the stands and is now chatting with someone in the press box.
If you needed an indication of how easy this half has been for Barnsley, that’s it. A damning indictment of Doncaster’s display.
Great stop from Louis Jones, who stops it getting even more embarassing.
Doncaster’s biggest defeat under Gary McSheffrey was 5-0 at the hands of Rotherham.
Tedic now denied by Louis Jones inside the six-yard box. He’s the only Doncaster player with any credibility this half.
Barnsley penalty
Tom Anderson brings down Tedic during a counter attack.
A word on Barnsley
They made 11 changes for tonight’s match.
The club’s reporter has been informed it’s the youngest-ever senior team fielded in the club’s history.
GOAL - 4-0
Josh Martin again. Ro-Shaun Williams can’t connect cleanly with a clearance. It falls to Martin, who takes him on in the box and fires into the bottom corner.
Some home fans streaming out.