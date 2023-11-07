Can you feel the suspense?!

No messing around tonight for Doncaster. Even though they could lose and still qualify, however unlikely that scenario may be, there seems to be an understanding that three points is the first aim. There were some very encouraging moments in Saturday’s FA Cup first round match against Accrington, particularly in the first 30 minutes. If Doncaster can recreate those, you feel they will be fine.

But Burton are no mugs. Managed by former Rovers striker Dino Maamria, they currently occupy a mid-table spot in League One and won their first match in the competition.