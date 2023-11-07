LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion in Bristol Street Motors Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers might still need other results to go their way if they beat Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7pm kick-off).
Three points would help their chances – they could even lose and still qualify – but goal difference may decide who progresses.
Should already-eliminated Everton Under-21s pull off an unlikely upset against Mansfield, a win would see Doncaster qualify from Group H tonight.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion
Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Burton Albion (7.15pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Kyle Hurst, Jack Senior, Jack Goodman, Mo Faal
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Tom Anderson, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Zain Westbrooke
Burton: Jamal Blackman, Steve Seddon, Ryan Sweeney, Rekeem Harper, Cole Stockton, Josh Gordon, Josh Gordon, Mason Bennett, Jasper Moon, Mark Helm, Ciaran Gilligan, Tom Hamer
Subs: Max Crocombe, Josh Walker, Beryly Lubala, Jake Caprice, Dylan Scott, Ronny Wakelin, William Tamen
Change to the starting XI for Doncaster
Louis Jones comes in for Ian Lawlor, who has been injured in the warm-up. Ben Bottomley now on the bench.
Kick-off delayed
Kick-off has been put back to 7.15 after Burton’s team coach was caught in traffic on the way to the stadium.
Burton Albion team news
Burton: Jamal Blackman, Steve Seddon, Ryan Sweeney, Rekeem Harper, Cole Stockton, Josh Gordon, Josh Gordon, Mason Bennett, Jasper Moon, Mark Helm, Ciaran Gilligan, Tom Hamer
Subs: Max Crocombe, Josh Walker, Beryly Lubala, Jake Caprice, Dylan Scott, Ronny Wakelin, William Tamen
Burton’s coach delayed
We could have a delay to the scheduled 7pm kick-off time. The coach got stuck in traffic on the M1 en route.
Doncaster Rovers make FIVE changes
Starts for Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Kyle Hurst and Jack Goodman.
Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Kyle Hurst, Jack Senior, Jack Goodman, Mo Faal
Subs: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Zain Westbrooke
It all comes down to this
Can you feel the suspense?!
No messing around tonight for Doncaster. Even though they could lose and still qualify, however unlikely that scenario may be, there seems to be an understanding that three points is the first aim. There were some very encouraging moments in Saturday’s FA Cup first round match against Accrington, particularly in the first 30 minutes. If Doncaster can recreate those, you feel they will be fine.
But Burton are no mugs. Managed by former Rovers striker Dino Maamria, they currently occupy a mid-table spot in League One and won their first match in the competition.
Both sides are expected to make changes but a competitive clash awaits, even if it may be witnessed by a sparse crowd. Only the East Stand is open tonight and Doncaster will hope to avoid setting another new lowest attendance for a competitive game at the Eco-Power Stadium. Just 1,067 fans saw them beat Everton, the lowest gate for Rovers since the stadium opened.