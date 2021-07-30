Lee Morris determined to get Armthorpe Welfare firing in NCEL
Armthorpe Welfare boss Lee Morris is determined to get the club competing at the right end of the table.
Wellie have not finished in the top half of Northern Counties East League Division One since they were relegated from the Premier Division in 2017.
They start their league campaign at Teversal on Saturday (3pm).
"I’m reasonably pleased with how things have gone pre-season in terms of results, performances, fitness and the players we have brought in,” said Morris, who took over at the The Marra Falcons Stadium last November.
“We have not been at our best at times but that is what pre-season is all about, it’s about getting the lads to gel and to learn how we play as a team and individuals.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself and my players to perform to their best in every game and I want to be pushing right up there this year.
“The club is moving in the right direction with the chairman and vice-chairman, and all the volunteers are superb, so I want to bring success for these kinds of people.
“Come first game of the season we will be ready for battle. It’s a tough away fixture at Teversal to start but obviously we’ll be looking to make a winning start.
“I hope to see lots of supporters through our turnstiles this year. I want to give them a fast, exciting team to watch and give them something to look forward to.”