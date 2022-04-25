Latest on Tommy Rowe with Doncaster Rovers midfielder set to have surgery

The 33-year-old midfielder – one of Rovers’ few standout performers this season – is expected to have surgery today on a hernia problem.

Rowe has made 50 appearances this term and is the club’s leading scorer with nine goals despite playing several games at left back.

"Tommy’s been playing with a groin injury for about five weeks now,” said McSheffrey following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Tommy Rowe

"It’s like a hernia so he has to have surgery on Monday. Hopefully it’ll be one where he’s back for day one of pre-season .

“It’s one of those things. With hernias you can play on with it for so long but eventually it catches up with you.

"I think if you look at Shrewsbury away Tommy probably could’ve defended better at the back post in left back areas but physically he couldn’t get in there as quickly as he wanted to.

"When it’s affecting his performance level he knew it was time to get is sorted.”

Mipo Odubeko, who had previously scored in back-to-back games, was also missing from the squad.

"He’s been poorly since the Shrewsbury game with flu-like symptoms,” said McSheffrey.